Hope For Three recognizes community partners

Hope For Three Autism Advocates, a local nonprofit, addresses the urgent need to provide resources and support, including financial assistance, to children with an autism spectrum disorder.

On Nov. 2, the organization held a reception to recognize community partners supporting the organization since inception. Because of the generosity and kindness of so many, the advocates have raised a tremendous amount of awareness and funds for local families living with autism.

However, the need is still great as the numbers continue to rise. Today, autism is the leading developmental disability in the United States, affecting one in 45 school-age children with over 3,000 children attending Fort Bend County public schools.

“We are grateful community partners recognize the importance of our cause and mission,” stated Darla Farmer, executive director.

Hope For Three is the only nonprofit in the county to focus exclusively on autism spectrum disorder and, the only nonprofit to provide financial assistance, so families have access to crucial therapies and treatments their children might otherwise go without.

For more information on Hope For Three programs, resources, volunteer and giving opportunities, visit www.hopeforthree.org or call: 281-245-0640.