Home rule cities elect members to H-GAC Board of Directors

Representatives from home rule cities in the Houston-Galveston Area Council region met on Nov. 2 to choose two members to represent their cities and two members to serve as alternates on the H-GAC Board of Directors.

Dickinson Councilmember William King III and Bellaire Councilmember Trisha Pollard were elected to serve as board members representing home rule cities. Alvin Councilmember Adam Arendell and Stafford Councilmember Cecil Willis were elected to serve as alternates.

The board of directors is composed of local elected officials who serve on the governing bodies of member local governments. There are 36 members on the H-GAC board. The board provides oversight and direction for H-GAC staff in carrying out the wide array of programs for the agency.