Here we grow!

Sugar Land officials, joined by members of the Greatwood Home Owners Association, unveil a new population sign Monday morning at the entrance to the community. On Tuesday the annexation of Greatwood and New Territory into the City of Sugar Land became official. A similar ceremony was held later at an entrance to New Territory. “This has been 10 years in the planning,” Mayor Joe Zimmerman said. “We welcome them into the City of Sugar Land.” Greatwood HOA President Jack Molho added, “This is a great day for Greatwood.” (Photo by Joe Southern)