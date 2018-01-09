Harvest Green rolls out Street Eats Saturdays

Richmond’s Harvest Green is launching a new monthly food truck event Jan. 13 – Street Eats Saturdays.

The farm-centric community is taking a fresh look at the ubiquitous ode to rolling restaurants, partnering with Food Park Katy to provide a range of inventive menu items every second Saturday throughout 2018. Times are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Saturdays can be crazy for today’s active families,” said Shay Shafie, general manager of Harvest Green. “There’s sports practice, dance classes, grocery shopping – the list goes on and on. Street Eats Saturdays will be a way to slow down, take a break, have lunch and really connect with your loved ones.”

Food trucks will be parked outside of the Harvest Green model home park, 618 Vineyard Hollow Court. Music, a bounce house and tours of 11 professionally decorated model homes will add to the festive atmosphere. The community’s popular farmers market also will be open, allowing guests to fill their shopping bags with fresh produce grown on the community’s Village Farm.

The food truck line-up will vary each month. The mobile eateries expected to attend the inaugural Street Eats Saturday Jan. 13 include Renegade Kitchen, SheCupcakes Bake Shoppe, Foreign Policy, Hangreek, Araguaney & La Boricua, The Grove, CMC Backyard BBQ and Ice n’ Easy.

Harvest Green is located along the Grand Parkway at Harlem Road in Richmond, less than 10 minutes from Sugar Land. For more information about Harvest Green, visit www.harvestgreentexas.com.