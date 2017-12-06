Gov. Abbott appoints nine to State Board of Dental Examiners

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Kimberly Haynes, D.M.D., David H. Yu, D.D.S., and Lois Palermo to the State Board of Dental Examiners for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2019. He also appointed David Tillman, D.D.S., Robert McNeill, D.D.S., and Margo Y. Melchor, MEd., Ed.D., for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2021. Additionally, he appointed Bryan Henderson, D.D.S., Jorge Quirch, D.D.S., and Lorie L. Jones for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2023. The governor named David Tillman presiding officer. The board regulates the practice of dentistry and dental hygiene in the state.

Jorge Quirch, D.D.S. of Missouri City is a general dentist at DDS Associates in Houston. He is a clinical associate professor at The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston and a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Greater Houston Dental Society, and the Southwest Society of Oral Medicine. Additionally, he received his fellowship from the Academy of General Dentistry in 2007. Quirch received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston.