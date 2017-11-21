Get the facts on ‘killer bees’

Dear Editor,

I feel sure you’ve had a number of responses to your article on about killer bees but I feel compelled to leave a few words. I am not a professional beekeeper but I took up beekeeping about six years ago after retiring following 49 years of law enforcement. I keep bees at my son’s place near Arcola and at my farm property in Robertson County, though I live in Harris County.

I doubt seriously anyone will be able to tell you that a hive is that of “killer bees.” Killer bees can only be determined by a professional with the use of a microscope. I have seen hives that were what we usually refer to as a “hot” hive and in my experience with beehives I’ve only found one that I felt might be aggressive enough to have the genetics to be labeled as “killer bees” and I suspect I caught them at a at time when they were disturbed.

I have not only raised bees in bee hives but have spent the past two years removing bees from walls of houses, under mobile homes, in sheds and mostly under eves of houses where they found broken or rotten wood allowing entry. They love to enter the space around electrical boxes where it enters the eve or the wall. They will nest in a water meter box in the ground or in a pot plant pot turned upside down an occasionally will actually build a hive on a tree limb but more often in the hollow of a tree.

Most often the public sees bees in the swarm stage which is another story but they are harmless if not disturbed.

I write this only because I feel your article gives rise to the fear of honeybees. Truly, bees do sting and if provoked can kill if they sting a person or an animal with enough venom. Mostly people do not know what to do when attacked. Run and don’t stop running until you’re in a car, house or building and cover your eyes, nose and mouth. Clearly people need to give space to beehives regardless if they are hive boxes or in a hollow tree.

There are a number of bee keeping clubs in Harris, Fort Bend and other counties who if when contacted will assist, sometimes for free. Most pest control companies simply kill the bees whereas the bee club members may be able to relocate even the worst of beehives, re-queen an aggressive hive and make it a productive hive again. I just think after reading your article that at some time you might write something that will give people a better prospective along with how to protect themselves, how to get help and what not to do.

Thanks

Jeff McMillin

Houston