FtBendAthletics: Bush beats Travis in overtime, 42-35

Travis took a 7-0 lead on Naveon Mitchell’s 64-yard run in the first minute of the game Saturday, but Bush stormed back to score 28 consecutive points to lead 28-7 at halftime.

Bush’s first two touchdowns came on 7-yard and 27-yard runs by Brian Smith.

“I cannot do anything without my linemen and receivers. My linemen are definitely blocking for me, so I have room to run,” Smith said. “I trust all of my teammates, and I knew we would come out with a win.”

Bush then extended its lead on a 75-yard pass reception by Lawrence Scott from Wade Freeman, and a 49-yard pass reception by Demitrice Jones from Freeman.

In the third quarter, Mitchell scored again in the first 70 seconds to bring Travis to within 14 points. On the ensuing kickoff, Bush’s Jones returned the kickoff 86 yards to push the lead to 35-14.

After a Bush fumble, Arjei Henderson scored on a 58-yard pass from Amryn Jeffrey. In the next series, Travis safety Zach Zimos intercepted a pass, and the Tigers closed the gap to 35-28 on a Kaelen Shankle 10-yard run. The Tigers tied it up with 2:51 to go in the third quarter on Jeffrey’s 9-yard scoring pass to Henderson. Neither team could score in the fourth quarter.

“Travis changed their defense in the second half. They came out with a quarterback spot and wouldn’t let me get around the corner,” Bush quarterback Freeman said. “We suffered a few injuries in the second half, but our reserves stepped up. They played as good as the starters.”

When the game went into overtime. Travis won the toss and elected to defend. The Broncos scored a touchdown on Scott’s 4-yard run. Travis failed on a fourth down conversion and the Broncos celebrated their victory.

For Bush, Freeman completed 22 of 38 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Scott had three receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Dy’Shon Hodge had six receptions for 57 yards, and Jones had two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Kaelen Shankle led Travis with 132 rushing yards on 23 carries, while Mitchell carried 11 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Amryn Jeffrey completed 26 of 43 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Henderson had six receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Bush Head Coach Allen Aldridge admitted to getting a little worried.

“Every touchdown they got I was worried. Travis is a great team and we knew they were going to come back on us. We knew we couldn’t relax on them,” Aldridge said. “We had a few turnovers in the second half and our defense lost a little focus in the second half. We had to settle down and our guys pulled it off. This was a great game to prepare us for the playoffs. We are going to meet some great teams, and we need to see where we stand.”

Bush plays Ridge Point for sole possession of first place in District 20-6A on Friday at Hall Stadium. Travis will meet Hightower on Friday at Mercer Stadium.

Ridge Point 56, Austin 0

Ridge Point held Austin to 43 yards of total offense and the Panthers were never threatened as they won 56-0.

Chad Bailey scored the first two touchdowns on runs of 3 and 27 yards. Aaron Allen then threw touchdown passes to Adam Bazan for 20 yards, and Jeremiah Glaspie for 18 yards. Mason McBride added a 24-yard touchdown run, Charles Shelling had a 4-yard scoring run, John Norman had a 45-yard touchdown run, and Shelling finished the scoring with a 26-yard run.

Ridge Point meets Bush on Friday at Hall Stadium, and Austin meets Dulles on Thursday at Mercer Stadium.

Hightower 49, Clements 0

The Hightower Hurricanes held Clements to 100 passing yards and 46 rushing yards, as they won 49-0.

Hightower was up 28-0 at halftime, and added threemore touchdowns in the second half.

“The defense successfully stopped the run, and forced them to throw the ball,” Derrick McClendon said. “Our offense was clicking.”

“The Hurricane’s had another great performance in all three phases of the game. Players that stood out on the offensive side were running backs Devin McAdoo and Josh Johnson. Both senior running backs had crucial runs that broke the game open,” Hightower assistant coach Gerrick Green said. “On the defensive side of the ball it was another group effort that was highlighted by the play of Hassan Hypolite, who had a scoop and score that set the tone for the night.”

Hightower will play Travis on Friday at Mercer Stadium, and Clements will play Kempner on Saturday at Mercer Stadium.

Dulles 40, Kempner 14

Dulles earned its first district win by beating Kempner 40-14.

Dulles and Kempner traded touchdowns in the first half, as Dulles’ Ainias Smith scored on a 42-yard run for a 6-0 lead. Kempner took the lead as Cade Lubojasky scored on a 3-yard run. Isaiah Milton gave Dulles a 13-7 lead when he scored on a 2-yard run. Lubojasky then scored on a 1-yard run to give Kempner a 14-13 advantage. After that the Dulles defense shutout Kempner and the offense scored four straight touchdowns.

Cameron Peters started the scoring run with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Smith. Myles Heard scored on a 5-yard run, Cord’dric Walton caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Peters, and LeRoy Jackson finished the scoring on a 21-yard run.

“The team really came together in the win against Kempner. Our defense did a great job of staying home and containing Kempner’s option offense. We game planned against their offense all week so that really helped our defense,” Heard said. “Our offense was very unpredictable and that was a big key in the win as well. Our offensive line made big holes for our running backs to get through and score. Our wide receivers and backfield made some explosive plays and our sophomore quarterback Cameron Peters made some good throws and reads. Overall, it was a great team win.”

The Dulles defense held Kempner’s triple option offense to 242 rushing yards and 11 passing yards. The Dulles offense rushed for 213 yards and had 170 passing yards.

“We had a great team win. Everybody played together and stayed positive,” Ainias Smith said. “Now, we have to finish the season off strong.”

Dulles will play Austin on Thursday at Mercer Stadium. Kempner will play Clements on Saturday at Mercer Stadium.

Marshall 53, Elkins 6

Marshall improved their district record to 4-1 as the Buffalos beat Elkins 53-6.

Marshall had 388 rushing yards as running back Devon Achane led the way with 166 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns. Jerry Davis rushed for 79 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns, and Kacey Barnett had 123 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown.

“The entire team played well, offense, defense and special teams. Our games versus Elkins are always tough, so the team had a great week of preparation and they were focused. Devon Achane scored three touchdowns and had an interception on defense. Henry Thomas had a touchdown reception and an interception on defense. Kacey Barnett played quarterback all night and did a great job,” Marshall Head Coach James Williams said. “We are very happy with the improvement of our defense throughout the season. They held Elkins to 136 total yards and no points. Their touchdown came on a special team’s fumble.”

Marshall plays Texas City on Thursday at Hall Stadium, and Elkins plays Galveston Ball on Saturday at Hall Stadium.

Santa Fe 34, Willowridge 16

Willowridge refused to give up, but Santa Fe prevailed 34-16 by outscoring the Eagles 21-14 in the fourth quarter.

The Eagle had 125 passing yards as Vaughnte Frederick completed 8 of 12 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Christian Carter was 3 of 6 for 28 yards. Joe Johnson had six receptions for 56 yards and Javon Chatman had one reception for a 17 yard touchdown.

Frederick led the team in rushing as he had 51 yards on eight carries. Carter rushed for 40 yards on 13 carries and had a touchdown.

Willowridge will play Galena Park on Saturday at Hall Stadium.