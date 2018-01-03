Fort Bend ISD to hold Educational Futures Conference

Fort Bend ISD is inviting the public to participate in a community engagement opportunity by attending an Educational Futures Conference scheduled for Jan. 16 and Jan. 18.

The Educational Futures Conference will provide an opportunity to engage in a visionary and strategic conversation about how the district can plan effectively for current and future FBISD students.

Discussions will be held concerning the global, national and local factors affecting education and, most importantly, students in FBISD. Topics will include strategies that high-performing schools use to ensure high achievement for all students, innovative approaches to meeting the needs of students, and many other topics concerning public education.

The Educational Futures Conference will enable community members to have a voice in the educational and facility planning process, and will also serve as a launch of FBISD’s Facilities Master Planning process, updating the work that began in 2013.

“Our efforts to plan for the future of Fort Bend ISD will only be successful with the support and participation of the community,” said Beth Martinez, Chief of Staff and Strategic Planning.

“We invite the community to join in this important work. Through the community’s partnership, we will be able to ensure that Fort Bend ISD truly is providing an educational system that prepares each student with the attributes of the Profile of a Graduate,” Martinez said.

For convenience, there are two opportunities to attend this meeting:

Jan. 16 from 7-9 p.m., FBISD Administrative Annex, 3119 Sweetwater Blvd., Sugar Land.

Jan.18 from 7-9 p.m., Kempner High School, 14777 Voss Road, Sugar Land.