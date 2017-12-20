Fort Bend County Fair scholarship application deadline set

The Fort Bend County Fair is giving back through its scholarship program and now is the time to apply.

The opportunity to earn a fair scholarship is open to a wide range of qualifying students. The fair will provide $4,000 scholarships to 45 Fort Bend County students. Since 1979, the Fort Bend County Fair has given 823 scholarships to the county’s youths. The deadline to submit a scholarship application is Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

Texas A&M freshman Courtney Ramirez is enjoying her first year away at college. She was a recipient last year of a fair scholarship. The new Aggie is thrilled with the financial boost and said, “things at Texas A&M have been great and very busy especially with finals. I have made many new friends. I joined a Christian sorority on campus and was recently voted in as sorority president for the year of 2018. I think the most challenging thing about college at first was finding my classes on the huge campus and also creating a structured environment for myself. I can’t wait to see what next semester has to offer for me.”

The proceeds from the 2017 Fort Bend County Fair and the Fort Bend County Fair Life Membership Fund provide the necessary monies to allocate the scholarships. The scholarships are divided into different divisions depending on the applicants’ fair involvement and their field of study.

Eligible candidates are required to submit their completed scholarship application by the January deadline. Applicants, parents, and school counselors are urged to review the guidelines and rules carefully. Students wanting to apply for a Fair scholarship must meet certain requirements: They must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Fort Bend County or zoned to a school in Fort Bend County; be a high school senior and graduate by the spring semester of 2018.

“Get your applications in; this is an extraordinary opportunity for all high school seniors. Last year we had recipients who were lifelong fair participants while others had very limited time; if any at the fair,” said Cindy Schmidt, Fort Bend County Fair Manager.

Selection of the recipients will be based on several qualifications including: scholastic standing, leadership, citizenship, need, and fair participation. During the application process, candidates will declare what type of scholarship that they will be applying. Restrictive, non-restrictive, open, vocational, or art scholarships are some of the classifications options that candidates will have to choose.

For more information on the 2018 scholarship rules and application, visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 281-342-6171.