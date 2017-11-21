First-ever countywide Jigsaw Puzzle Competition planned

Hope For Three Autism Advocates will put the pieces together for Fort Bend autism families on Jan. 20 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

The first-ever, countywide Jigsaw Puzzle Competition is generously presented by LearningRX Sugar Land, a one-on-one brain-training center.

“Puzzling is a wonderful way to raise autism awareness in the community, said Syndee Howgate, center director of LearningRX Sugar Land. “Most know the puzzle piece is the international symbol for autism, and like individuals with autism, each puzzle piece is unique.”

Jigsaw puzzles are something people can do by themselves or with friends and family. While working on a jigsaw puzzle, studies indicate there exists continuous activity throughout the brain involving all cell parts of the brain. The fun intense activity works to help exercise the brain cells and thereby activate and increase efficiency and capacity.

The 500-piece puzzle will be kept a secret until the moment teams tear in. Teams of four will fill tables at Skeeters Insperity Club and the event will begin with a 9:30 a.m. registration, and the timed competition will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

Volunteer, sponsorship and underwriting opportunities also available. To register a team or individual play, visit: www.hopeforthree.org/events/jigsaw or call 281-245-0640