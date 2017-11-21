Fire marshal’s office recognized at annual Texas Fire Marshal Conference

The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office received the Texas Fire Marshals Association’s (TxFMA) Achievement of Excellence Award and a letter of appreciation from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) at the Annual Texas Fire Marshal Conference in Austin on Oct. 19.

The Achievement of Excellence in Fire Prevention Award (AEFP Award) is an annual award that recognizes organizations for performance excellence in fire prevention. Established in 2008 and administered by TxFMA, the official state chapter of the International Fire Marshal’s Association, this award is the only formal recognition for performance excellence of organizations given by TxFMA.

The TCOLE letter of appreciation identifies the outstanding Fort Bend County Fire Marshal staff and its leadership as a TCOLE agency for their assistance with projects that affect the Houston area as well as their aid to future licensed police officers.

“Applying for this award represents the hard work and teamwork that the entire office completes daily. Receiving the gold level, shows that the staff are on top of their field of work. I am proud to be a part of this organization and look forward to what we can accomplish in the future,”Fort Bend County Fire Marshal Mark Flathouse said.