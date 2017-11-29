FEMA closes Disaster Recovery Center in Simonton

Two others remain open in county

To meet the needs of Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey, the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Simonton has transitioned to a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) as of Nov. 27.

The center is located at Simonton Community Church, 9703 FM 1489. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SBA customer service representatives will be available at the DLOC to meet individually with businesses, homeowners and renters to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program, help them complete their applications and close their approved loans.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The SBA can also lend additional funds to help businesses and residents with the cost of making improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of all sizes, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace their damaged or destroyed primary residence. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Applicants may apply online using SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Survivors can still register for federal disaster assistance in the following ways until Nov. 30, 2017:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362

Via the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app.

Visiting any of the centers. DRC locations and hours are online at fema.gov/DRC.

The deadline for both FEMA registration for assistance and to apply for SBA disaster assistance loans is currently Nov. 30.

SBA approved loans to date in Texas for Hurricane Harvey have now surpassed $2.5 billion. That total is made up of 29,489 homeowner/renter loans for $2,345,226,700 and 1,702 business/private nonprofit loans for $169,115,000.

As of last week, SBA has approved loans more than $255 million in disaster loans for Fort Bend County’s businesses and residents. That total is made up of 2,572 homeowner/renter loans for $244,319,900 and 132 business/private nonprofit loans for $10,805,700.

Although the disaster recovery center in Simonton is closed, there are two FEMA/SBA recovery centers still open in the Fort Bend County region to assist businesses and residents:

Fort Bend County Sienna Annex, 5855 Sienna Springs Way, Missouri City, and Katy Mills Mall, 5000 Katy Mills Circle (north end of parking lot, near Bass Pro Shops) They are open Mondays – Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.