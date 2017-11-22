FBCA athletes sign national letters of intent

Two Fort Bend Christian Academy seniors signed letters of intent to play softball at the collegiate level.

Tessa Cantrell signed her national letter of intent to play softball for the Washington University Bears, located in St. Louis. Washington University is a member of the University Athletic Association.

“By committing to WashU, Tessa shows that academic options coming out of FBCA are limitless,” Coach Kelly Carroll said. “She is extremely smart on the field and in the classroom, and her intelligence plays a large role in her pitching success. Tessa has excelled in the pitching circle and will definitely make an immediate impact at WashU.”

Kati Ray Brown signed her national letter of intent to play softball for the University of Houston Cougars in the American Athletic Conference.

“Kati Ray has bled Cougar red since she was little,” Carroll said. “She commands the field from behind the plate and scares pitchers when she is at bat. Kati Ray has a great chance of going into UH and earning a starting position. She has the whole package: champion, strong, smart and an amazing leader.”