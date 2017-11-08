Elkins graduate serving on USS Spruance

A 2009 Elkins High School graduate and Missouri City native is serving aboard the World War II namesake warship, USS Spruance.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Gunn is a sonar technician aboard the San Diego based ship, a guided missile destroyer. As a sonar technician, Gunn is responsible for the operation, maintenance and repair of sonar systems and antisubmarine warfare fire control equipment.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard the ship, and their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

Gunn has carried lessons learned from his hometown into his military service.

“My parents taught me to be an independent person,” he said. “Growing up in a boarding school, I had to adapt to the environment around me and take responsibility for problem solving on my own. This applies every day on a destroyer as you get tasked and a lot of it requires you to think on your own that helps you with solving those problems.”

Destroyers are warships that provide multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities. They are about 510 feet long and can be armed with tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, variants of the SM missile family, advanced gun systems and close-in gun systems. Destroyers are deployed globally and can operate independently, as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups, or amphibious readiness groups.

Spruance is armed with long-range missiles intended for air defense to counter threats to friendly forces posed by manned aircraft, anti-ship, cruise and ballistic missiles.

It was commissioned in 2011 and named after Admiral Raymond A. Spruance. He was a key naval commander during World War II, leading U.S. naval forces during two of the most significant naval battles that took place in the Pacific Theatre: Battle of Midway and Battle of the Philippine Sea. He later served as the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines.

At Midway, Spruance scored the first major victory for the United States over Japan; generally considered to be the turning point of the war in the Pacific.

“USS Spruance is responsible for 22 mission areas, with 350 people onboard each sailor actively supports multiple missions, said Cmdr. Joshua Menzel, commanding officer of Spruance. “As a member of the Pacific Fleet, the crew of USS Spruance patrol the same waters and trains to perform the same missions as the sailors Admiral Spruance commanded during World War II.”

Gunn has military ties with family members who have previously served and is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“I have one grandfather who retired from the Air Force and served as a pilot during the Korean War,” he said. “Another grandfather retired as a Marine and served during World War II in the Battle of Guadalcanal. They both had an influence on my decision to join the Navy, but my mom had the biggest impact on me and is proud of my service in the military.”

Gunn is most proud of the time he has served and his accomplishments thus far.

“I’m proud of the fact that I’ve gotten this far,” he added. “I believe I have a very fascinating job. Having a good work ethic allows me to overcome a lot of obstacles and be there for other sailors.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Gunn and other Spruance sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes.

“I didn’t realize how much serving in the Navy means until I joined,” said Gunn. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to build my career and the Navy is a great foundation for my future. I’ve grown both personally and professionally in my short time serving. Even though at times it doesn’t feel like it, I know I’m working for a bigger purpose. It gives me a sense of pride knowing that I’m doing my part in protecting the nation.”