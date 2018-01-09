Eligible voters may now submit ballot by mail requests

Voters may begin submitting their applications to receive a ballot by mail; however, changes made by the Texas Legislature in its most recent special session will make it more challenging for voters to apply for that ballot.

In past elections, applicants could submit their signed applications by mail, fax, or email. Those options are still available, but beginning with the March 6 Primary Election, voters who use fax or email, must also submit their application by mail. The mailed application must be received within four business days of the electronic submission.

Voters who are 65 years of age or those who are disabled may submit an annual application which will entitle them to receive a ballot for all elections for which they are eligible during this calendar year. Annual applications expire at the end of the year.

Voters who expect to be absent from the county on Election Day may apply for a ballot to be mailed to their temporary address outside of their county of residence.

Applications for ballot by mail are available for download on the website of the Office of the Fort Bend County Elections Administration at www.fortbendvotes.org.