Egbo leads Travis to 52-46 win over Ridge Point

Queen Egbo made 12 of 14 shots to lead Travis to a 52-46 win over Ridge Point last Thursday at Ridge Point.

Egbo was perfect in the first half going 7 for 7. The Tigers started strong, but the Panthers’ swarming defense began to work midway through the first quarter, and the first quarter ended with Travis leading 13-12. Egbo scored 8 points in the second quarter as Travis expanded its lead to 28-23 at halftime.

In the second half, the Panthers edged closer, but every time they made a run, Egbo responded with a basket or a blocked shot. Savannah Smith made two key baskets in the middle of the fourth quarter to help keep the Panthers at bay.

Egbo led all scorers with 24 points. The Tigers’ Kenajah Upchurch added eight points and Delilah Van Campen had seven.

Ridge Point had a balanced scoring attack led by Lindsey Bush with nine points, and Jada McHenry, Marchelle Willis, and Raven Adams each had eight points.

“I’ll take a win anyway we can get one. I knew this game was going to be close,” Travis head coach Tanisha Ellison said. “We had a little bit of payback going as we lost to Ridge Point last season. We just needed to come in and execute, stay focused, provide the effort and try to have a great attitude to finish the game.

“Queen Egbo is a very special player. Some of the things she does are just phenomenal. Many of the things she does, you don’t see from a high school post player. That’s why she is a Division 1 player. She knows how to win games, and she can carry a team on her back.”

Both teams will be playing in tournaments this Thursday through Saturday. Travis will play in the Sandra Meadows Classic, while Ridge Point will be playing in the Barbers Hill Tournament.