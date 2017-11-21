Education foundation plans 25th gala

The Fort Bend Education Foundation has announced its theme for its 25th Annual Gala to be held on March 3 at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square.

Gala co-chairs Lynn Halford and Peggy Jackson are jubilant with this year’s theme, “The Silver Jubilee,” presented by Perdue Brandon Collins & Mott, L.L.P. They invite everyone to join the celebration and experience the jubilation and elation that is shared by all in celebrating 25 years of success of the Fort Bend Education Foundation and thank the community for their generous support.

Let the sparklers sparkle and the fireworks begin. After enjoying a meal, get your toes to twinkling by dancing the night away to the music of Password.

Have your mind boggled by the vast array of silent auction items available waiting for your bid. Let the sparks fly as you bid on live auction items presented by Commissioner James Patterson. Don’t pewter out on your auction bid – bid high and bid often for a sterling bid. Make this an evening to remember as you spark memories to ignite the future.

Planning is now in progress. Information regarding sponsorships, auction donations and individual tickets is available at www.fortbendisd.com/foundation.

The Fort Bend Education Foundation touches every school in Fort Bend ISD. Its mission is to enrich and enhance the quality of education for all Fort Bend ISD students through its grants to teachers and school programs.