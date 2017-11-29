Draft Sugar Land parks plan open for public comment  

The final draft of the Sugar Land Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan as recommended by the citizen-led Parks, Arts, Recreation, Culture and Streetscapes Board is open for public review and comment through Dec. 7 at www.sugarlandtx.gov/onlinetownhall.

The plan is intended to provide guidance for future parks, open space and recreational opportunities in Sugar Land. It is one of eight master plans that implement goals from the comprehensive plan. A review of the 2005 parks plan in 2015 revealed that 95 percent of the projects had been completed, designed or included in the current capital improvement program budget. An update is needed to evaluate future needs.

With the goal of creating a 10-year implementation strategy, the project utilized a combination of public engagement; existing inventory; needs assessments; implementation action plan and recommendations; and prioritization.

Funding for future projects or activities identified in the plan will be determined annually as part of the city’s capital improvement program and general fund budget process. City Council will make determinations based on available funding.

After the public review closes on Dec. 7, Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department staff will present the plan to the Planning and Zoning Commission at a workshop in December. A Planning and Zoning public hearing will follow in January, and staff will recommend an ordinance for City Council’s approval early next year.

For more information, call 281-275-2825 or email parkrec@sugarlandtx.gov.