City, Sugar Land Legacy Foundation call for Legacy Award nominations

The Sugar Land Office of Economic Development and the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation is accepting nominations for Legacy Awards through Nov. 10.

The recognition honors individuals and businesses that have made a significant, lasting impact on economic development and overall prosperity in the city. Recipients will be honored during a business appreciation luncheon on Nov. 29 at the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land, 13016 University Blvd.

Last year’s winners were Les Newton of Planned Community Developers, and Fluor.

The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation Board of Directors selects recipients from nominations based on commitment, business experience, tenure, service and leadership in Sugar Land.

“The foundation is pleased to be a part of the Sugar Land Legacy Awards,” said Sugar Land Legacy Foundation President Sunil Sharma. “We look forward to celebrating the achievements of these recipients and applaud their commitment to our community. It’s fitting that we are holding this year’s event at another unique venue here in Sugar Land.”

The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation was created by the Sugar Land City Council in 2010 to assist in the development of city-owned capital projects and to promote community investment in facilities and activities that enhance the long-term prosperity and quality of life for Sugar Land residents.

Past projects from the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation include the Remembrance Tower and Honor and Remember engraved brick pavers located within the Veterans Memorial area at Sugar Land Memorial Park, the universally accessible playground in Sugar Land’s First Colony Park and the installation of several sculptures throughout Sugar Land. The foundation focuses on “planned giving opportunities” that do not compete with the fundraising efforts of Fort Bend County’s many charitable organizations.

“Our city is fortunate to have a diverse and vibrant corporate presence in Sugar Land,” said City Manager Allen Bogard. “Not only do the corporations in Sugar Land contribute to our city being an economic powerhouse in the state of Texas, but their contributions also bring immense value to the quality of life for our residents – whether that is by providing job opportunities or through support of local non-profit organizations and helping support our first responders and many of those affected around the region during Hurricane Harvey.”

The City of Sugar Land has achieved its sustainable, strong local economy through an aggressive, focused economic development program that creates opportunities for new business investment and jobs.

Sugar Land now has more than 64,700 jobs and is home to high-profile regional and international corporations housed in more than 26 million square feet of commercial space, including 15 Fortune 500 companies with a significant presence. Sugar Land’s assessed commercial valuation has more than doubled in just over a decade – increasing by over $2 billion. These efforts ensure a strong economy that helps pay for the quality services the residents expect and supports one of the lowest tax rates in the state.

For more information on the event or to make a nomination, visit www.sugarlandecodev.com/legacy or contact the Economic Development Department at 281-275-2229 or email ecodev@sugarlandtx.gov.