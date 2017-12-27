Christmas comes early for some FBISD athletes

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) changed its rules to allow high school athletes an early national letter of intent signing period from December 20-22, and several Fort Bend ISD athletes did just that.

District 20 6A Most Valuable Player Chad Bailey signed up to play for the University of Missouri. Bailey will be joining former Ridge Point teammate and last year’s District MVP, Terry Petry at Missouri.

“The Missouri coaches just kept it real with me from the jump,” Bailey said. “I have the utmost respect for all of the coaches up there.”

Bailey’s teammate, quarterback Aaron Allen signed with Louisiana Tech.

“I liked how the Louisiana Tech coaches showed interest in me from the jump. I felt at home and comfortable with them,” Allen said. “The coaches have given me the ability to come in and compete for a starting position right away.”

Marshall’s Jabari James signed with the University of Tulsa. James played quarterback at Marshall, but he expects to play defensive back at Tulsa.

“I just developed a good relationship with the Tulsa coaches,” James said.

James’ primary receiver, Henry Thomas signed with the University of Houston.

“I liked the culture at UH,” Thomas said.

Not all of the signings were by football players. Dulles’ Sarah Metzer, a softball player, signed to play at Texas Lutheran University.

“I love the atmosphere at Texas Lutheran. It’s like a small-town feeling. The coaches made it feel like home. I clicked with all the other girls’ personalities, and over all I just got that sense of ‘this is my home,’” Metzer said.

Other signings included:

Mustapha Muhammad, Ridge Point tight end, Michigan

Luke Matthews, Elkins offensive lineman, Texas A&M

Barton Clements, Marshall offensive lineman, Texas A&M

Jake Lynch, Travis linebacker, Texas State University

Dennis Osagiede, Ridge Point defensive tackle, University of Massachusetts.

Jarrett Preston, Ridge Point defensive back, University of Texas at San Antonio

Pat Ballard, Elkins wide receiver, University of Nevada at Las Vegas

Adam Bazan, Ridge Point wide receiver, Army

Alfred Gansallo, Dulles offensive tackle, Howard University.