Blue Ridge landfill isn’t Pearland’s only problem

Dear Editor,

Our community’s action against the Blue Ridge landfill has been brought to my attention. As residents and business owners in the neighborhood, we’d like to share our opinion. We understand that it’s easy to blame Blue Ridge for landfill odors, but there are many other facilities nearby that produce unpleasant smells and even emissions that can potentially cause health problems. It should be noted that the water reclamation facility – a major contributor to the nuisance of the landfill – is now undergoing a $200 million overhaul.

It is my belief that Pearland should be looking at all environmental issues that affect our health and livelihoods. Moreover, we live in a very prosperous community. Any action to shutdown the Blue Ridge landfill will strip healthy revenue from a much less fortunate community over in Fort Bend – who has experienced the same nuisances as we have, if not more so. There are other environmental issues our community should be addressing and we shouldn’t be attempting to shut down a landfill that will rob underprivileged neighbors of a major asset and revenue stream as it takes strident steps to remain TCEQ compliant. It is time to address the other issues in our community that if we ignore could take a significant toll on our environment.

Signed,

Douglas Allen, Bubbas Junk Removal

Troy Davis, Deadboat Customs

Destinee Davis, Pampered Pooches

Hung Mai, Maui Nails

Katrina Barlow, Salons on the Lake