Battle lines drawn for March primaries

By Joe Southern and Theresa D. McClellan

It’s going to be very crowded at the polls during the March primary, and that’s before anybody gets in line to cast a ballot.

The ballots for the Republican and Democratic primaries in Fort Bend County are very crowded. With everything from a U.S. Senator, members of Congress and the governor to a whole slew of judges, voters will have a lot to choose from when they go to vote on Tuesday, March 6.

Additionally, Democrats in the traditionally Republican county will have more choices than they have in a long time. A record-breaking number of local candidates filed Democrat for the upcoming primary, which has Democratic leaders excited.

“This is record-breaking. We had 30 local Democrats, in the previous election we had 10 or 12,” said Cynthia Ginyard, the Democratic Chairwoman for Fort Bend County.

“People are tired of being politically correct when things are wrong. So they are saying, I’m gonna call it what it is. You’re hurting citizens and children, you’re saying one thing doing another and not telling the truth. I’m gonna do something about it and put you out of office,” added Ginyard.

“We are the most diverse county and that’s what this room should look like and if we’re not, that’s a problem. We look like the United Nations because that’s who we are. We are not all black, all white, all Hispanic and all Asian,” she said.

Below is a listing of candidates who will appear on ballots in Fort Bend County based on filings with the Texas Secretary of State:

U.S. Senator

Democrat

Beto O’Rourke

Edward Kimbrough

Sema Hernandez

Republican

Bruce Jacobson Jr.

Geraldine Sam

Mary Miller

Stefano de Stefano

Ted Cruz

U.S. Representative

District 9

Democrat

Al Green

District 22

Democrat

Letitia Plummer

Margarita Ruiz Johnson

Sri Preston Kulkarni

Steve Brown

Republican

Eric Zmrhal

James Green

Pete Olson

Governor

Democrat

Adrian Ocegueda

Andrew White

Cedric Davis Sr.

Demetria Smith

Grady Yarbrough

James Jolly Clark

Jeffrey Payne

Joe Mumbach

Lupe Valdez

Tom Wakely

Republican

Barbara Krueger

Greg Abbott

Secede Kilgore

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

Michael Cooper

Mike Collier

Republican

Dan Patrick

Scott Milder

Attorney General

Democrat

Justin Nelson

Republican

Ken Paxton

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Democrat

Joi Chevalier

Tim Mahoney

Republican

Glen Hegar

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Democrat

Miguel Suazo

Tex Morgan

Republican

Davey Edwards

George P. Bush

Jerry Patterson

Rick Range

Commissioner of Agriculture

Democrat

Kim Olson

Republican

Jim Hogan

Sid Miller

Trey Blocker

Railroad Commissioner

Democrat

Chris Spellmon

Roman McAllen

Republican

Christi Craddick

Weston Martinez

Justice, Supreme Court

Place 2

Democrat

Steven Kirkland

Republican

Jimmy Blacklock

Place 4

Democrat

R.K. Sandill

Republican

John Devine

Place 6

Democrat

Kathy Cheng

Republican

Jeff Brown

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

Democrat

Maria T. (Terri) Jackson

Republican

David Bridges

Sharon Keller

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

Place 7

Democrat

Ramona Franklin

Republican

Barbara Parker Hervey

Place 8

Democrat

(None)

Republican

Dib Waldrip

Jay Brandon

Michelle Slaughter

Member, State Board of Education

District 4

Democrat

Lawrence Allen Jr.

Steven A. Chambers

Republican

(None)

District 7

Democrat

Elizabeth “Eliz” Markowitz

Republican

Matt Robinson

State Senator

District 17

Democrat

Ahmad R. Hassan

Fran Watson

Rita Lucido

Republican

Joan Huffman

Kristin Tassin

State Representative

District 26

Democrat

L. Sarah DeMerchant

Republican

D.F. “Rick” Miller

District 27

Democrat

Ron Reynolds

Wilvin Carter

Republican

(None)

District 28

Democrat

Durward White

Meghan Scoggins

Republican

John Zerwas

District 85

Democrat

Jennifer Cantu

Republican

Phil Stephenson

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals

Place 2

Democrat

Gordon Goodman

Republican

Jane Bland

Place 6

Democrat

Sarah Beth Landau

Republican

Harvey Brown

Place 7

Democrat

Julie Countiss

Republican

Katy Boatman

Terry Yates

Place 8

Democrat

Richard Hightower

Republican

Michael Massengale

Place 9

Democrat

Peter Kelly

Republican

Jennifer Caughey

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals

Place 3

Democrat

Jerry Zimmerer

Joseph R. Willie II

Republican

Brett Busby

Place 4

Democrat

Charles Spain

Republican

Marc Brown

Place 5

Democrat

Frances Bourliot

Republican

Martha Hill Jamison

Place 6

Democrat

Meagan Hassan

Republican

Bill Boyce

Place 8

Democrat

Margaret “Meg” Poissant

Michele Barber Chimene

Republican

John Donovan

District Judge

240th Judicial District

Democrat

Frank J. Fraley

Republican

Chad Bridges

268th Judicial District

Democrat

R. O’Neil Williams

Republican

John “Hawk” Hawkins

Mike Hartman

328th Judicial District

Democrat

(None)

Republican

Walter Armatys

458th Judicial District

Democrat

Robert L. Rolnick

Republican

Ken Cannata

District Attorney

Democrat

Brian M. Middleton

Republican

Cliff Vacek

Shawn McDonald

County Judge

Democrat

KP George

Republican

Robert E. “Bob” Hebert

Judge, County Court-at-Law

No. 1

Democrat

(None)

Republican

Chris Morales

No. 2

Democrat

(None)

Republican

Jeffrey A. McMeans

No. 3

Democrat

Juli Mathew

Republican

Harold Kennedy

Jennifer C. Chiang

Tricia Krenek

No. 4

Democrat

Toni Wallace

Republican

Amy Mitchell

No. 6

Democrat

Sherman Hatton Jr.

Republican

Dean Hrbacek

Lewis White

District Clerk

Democrat

Beverly McGrew Walker

Republican

Annie Rebecca Elliot

County Clerk

Democrat

(None)

Republican

Laura Richard

County Treasurer

Democrat

(None)

Republican

Bill Rickert

Tina Gibson

Wes Vela

County Commissioner

Precinct 2

Democrat

Grady Prestage

Republican

(None)

Precinct 4

Democrat

Ken R. DeMerchant

Republican

James Patterson

Justice of the Peace

Precinct 1, Place 2

Democrat

(None)

Republican

Atwood “Woody” McAndrew

Mary S. Ward

Precinct 2

Democrat

Deidre Dickerson-Gilbert

Joel C. Clouser Sr.

Tanisha C. Green

Republican

(None)

Precinct 3

Democrat

Michael Antalan

Republican

Jarret Nethery

Kelly Nicole Crow

Precinct 4

Democrat

(None)

Republican

Justin M. Joyce

Constable

Precinct 2

Democrat

Daryl L. Smith

Gary Majors

Republican

(None)