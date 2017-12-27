Battle lines drawn for March primaries

By Joe Southern and Theresa D. McClellan
It’s going to be very crowded at the polls during the March primary, and that’s before anybody gets in line to cast a ballot.
The ballots for the Republican and Democratic primaries in Fort Bend County are very crowded. With everything from a U.S. Senator, members of Congress and the governor to a whole slew of judges, voters will have a lot to choose from when they go to vote on Tuesday, March 6.
Additionally, Democrats in the traditionally Republican county will have more choices than they have in a long time. A record-breaking number of local candidates filed Democrat for the upcoming primary, which has Democratic leaders excited.
“This is record-breaking. We had 30 local Democrats, in the previous election we had 10 or 12,” said Cynthia Ginyard, the Democratic Chairwoman for Fort Bend County.
“People are tired of being politically correct when things are wrong. So they are saying, I’m gonna call it what it is. You’re hurting citizens and children, you’re saying one thing doing another and not telling the truth. I’m gonna do something about it and put you out of office,” added Ginyard.
“We are the most diverse county and that’s what this room should look like and if we’re not, that’s a problem. We look like the United Nations because that’s who we are. We are not all black, all white, all Hispanic and all Asian,” she said.
Below is a listing of candidates who will appear on ballots in Fort Bend County based on filings with the Texas Secretary of State:
U.S. Senator
Democrat
Beto O’Rourke
Edward Kimbrough
Sema Hernandez
Republican
Bruce Jacobson Jr.
Geraldine Sam
Mary Miller
Stefano de Stefano
Ted Cruz
U.S. Representative
District 9
Democrat
Al Green
District 22
Democrat
Letitia Plummer
Margarita Ruiz Johnson
Sri Preston Kulkarni
Steve Brown
Republican
Eric Zmrhal
James Green
Pete Olson
Governor
Democrat
Adrian Ocegueda
Andrew White
Cedric Davis Sr.
Demetria Smith
Grady Yarbrough
James Jolly Clark
Jeffrey Payne
Joe Mumbach
Lupe Valdez
Tom Wakely
Republican
Barbara Krueger
Greg Abbott
Secede Kilgore
Lieutenant Governor
Democrat
Michael Cooper
Mike Collier
Republican
Dan Patrick
Scott Milder
Attorney General
Democrat
Justin Nelson
Republican
Ken Paxton
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Democrat
Joi Chevalier
Tim Mahoney
Republican
Glen Hegar
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Democrat
Miguel Suazo
Tex Morgan
Republican
Davey Edwards
George P. Bush
Jerry Patterson
Rick Range
Commissioner of Agriculture
Democrat
Kim Olson
Republican
Jim Hogan
Sid Miller
Trey Blocker
Railroad Commissioner
Democrat
Chris Spellmon
Roman McAllen
Republican
Christi Craddick
Weston Martinez
Justice, Supreme Court
Place 2
Democrat
Steven Kirkland
Republican
Jimmy Blacklock
Place 4
Democrat
R.K. Sandill
Republican
John Devine
Place 6
Democrat
Kathy Cheng
Republican
Jeff Brown
Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
Democrat
Maria T. (Terri) Jackson
Republican
David Bridges
Sharon Keller
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
Place 7
Democrat
Ramona Franklin
Republican
Barbara Parker Hervey
Place 8
Democrat
(None)
Republican
Dib Waldrip
Jay Brandon
Michelle Slaughter
Member, State Board of Education
District 4
Democrat
Lawrence Allen Jr.
Steven A. Chambers
Republican
(None)
District 7
Democrat
Elizabeth “Eliz” Markowitz
Republican
Matt Robinson
State Senator
District 17
Democrat
Ahmad R. Hassan
Fran Watson
Rita Lucido
Republican
Joan Huffman
Kristin Tassin
State Representative
District 26
Democrat
L. Sarah DeMerchant
Republican
D.F. “Rick” Miller
District 27
Democrat
Ron Reynolds
Wilvin Carter
Republican
(None)
District 28
Democrat
Durward White
Meghan Scoggins
Republican
John Zerwas
District 85
Democrat
Jennifer Cantu
Republican
Phil Stephenson
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals
Place 2
Democrat
Gordon Goodman
Republican
Jane Bland
Place 6
Democrat
Sarah Beth Landau
Republican
Harvey Brown
Place 7
Democrat
Julie Countiss
Republican
Katy Boatman
Terry Yates
Place 8
Democrat
Richard Hightower
Republican
Michael Massengale
Place 9
Democrat
Peter Kelly
Republican
Jennifer Caughey
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals
Place 3
Democrat
Jerry Zimmerer
Joseph R. Willie II
Republican
Brett Busby
Place 4
Democrat
Charles Spain
Republican
Marc Brown
Place 5
Democrat
Frances Bourliot
Republican
Martha Hill Jamison
Place 6
Democrat
Meagan Hassan
Republican
Bill Boyce
Place 8
Democrat
Margaret “Meg” Poissant
Michele Barber Chimene
Republican
John Donovan
District Judge
240th Judicial District
Democrat
Frank J. Fraley
Republican
Chad Bridges
268th Judicial District
Democrat
R. O’Neil Williams
Republican
John “Hawk” Hawkins
Mike Hartman
328th Judicial District
Democrat
(None)
Republican
Walter Armatys
458th Judicial District
Democrat
Robert L. Rolnick
Republican
Ken Cannata
District Attorney
Democrat
Brian M. Middleton
Republican
Cliff Vacek
Shawn McDonald
County Judge
Democrat
KP George
Republican
Robert E. “Bob” Hebert
Judge, County Court-at-Law
No. 1
Democrat
(None)
Republican
Chris Morales
No. 2
Democrat
(None)
Republican
Jeffrey A. McMeans
No. 3
Democrat
Juli Mathew
Republican
Harold Kennedy
Jennifer C. Chiang
Tricia Krenek
No. 4
Democrat
Toni Wallace
Republican
Amy Mitchell
No. 6
Democrat
Sherman Hatton Jr.
Republican
Dean Hrbacek
Lewis White
District Clerk
Democrat
Beverly McGrew Walker
Republican
Annie Rebecca Elliot
County Clerk
Democrat
(None)
Republican
Laura Richard
County Treasurer
Democrat
(None)
Republican
Bill Rickert
Tina Gibson
Wes Vela
County Commissioner
Precinct 2
Democrat
Grady Prestage
Republican
(None)
Precinct 4
Democrat
Ken R. DeMerchant
Republican
James Patterson
Justice of the Peace
Precinct 1, Place 2
Democrat
(None)
Republican
Atwood “Woody” McAndrew
Mary S. Ward
Precinct 2
Democrat
Deidre Dickerson-Gilbert
Joel C. Clouser Sr.
Tanisha C. Green
Republican
(None)
Precinct 3
Democrat
Michael Antalan
Republican
Jarret Nethery
Kelly Nicole Crow
Precinct 4
Democrat
(None)
Republican
Justin M. Joyce
Constable
Precinct 2
Democrat
Daryl L. Smith
Gary Majors
Republican
(None)