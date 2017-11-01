BalloonaPalooza coming to Constellation Field this weekend

A most uplifting festival experience will take place this weekend at Constellation Field when the BalloonaPalooza Tour comes to town.

The hot air balloon festival was rescheduled from two weeks ago due to the weather and will take place Nov. 3-5. It will feature tethered balloon rides, nightly balloon glows, a carnival, live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, a food zone and more.

Tethered balloon rides are in hot air balloons tied to the ground by high-tensile strength ropes so they don’t fly away. Tethering permits the pilot to lift off the ground, float up to 50-70 feet in the air for a short ride, and return to the same position. Tethered hot air balloon rides have a separate cost from festival’s admission tickets. They are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

The tethered rides usually begin at 6 p.m. and run until closing. The Balloon Glow Show usually begins at 9 p.m. and lasts for about an hour. Tethered rides and the balloon glow are subject to wind and weather conditions and time may vary depending on circumstances.

If for any reason the balloons do not inflate, guests may come back the next available night with no admission charge. Parking is always charged.

Balloons are subject to favorable weather and wind conditions. BalloonaPalooza Tour will do everything possible to fly balloons, however, balloonists and patron safety is most important and balloons will only fly weather permitting. Festival goers are permitted to come back next day available festival day if balloons are cancelled due to weather. There are no refunds.

Pre-sale tickets are available online at www.balloonapaloozatour.com. They are $15 for adults and $10 for children 3-11, military and seniors (65 and older). General admission tickets at the gate are $20 for adults and $12 for children, military and seniors. A VIP package can be purchased for $75 and includes admission ticket for one person, one tethered balloon ride, one meal, non-alcoholic beverages, free parking, private restroom facilities, and preferred viewing area in the VIP tent.

Parking is $5.