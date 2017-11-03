Astros, MLB and Fort Bend County assist the Stafford Boys and Girls Club in defeating Harvey

Hurricane Harvey poured 24 inches of rain into the Stafford Boys and Girls Club, but less than 60 days later, operations are back to almost normal, thanks to Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros and Fort Bend County.

“Our game room and gymnasium were flooded with 24 inches of water,” Club Director Matt Salazar said. “But with contributions from the Houston Astros Foundation and Major League Baseball, we were able to renovate the flooded areas and we are back to about 75 percent of our normal operations.”

At a dedication ceremony last Thursday, representatives of Major League Baseball, the Astros and Fort Bend County cut a ribbon to open the newly renovated game room. The Astros and Major League Baseball contributed $70,000 to fund the renovations and provide some operating funds to the club.

In addition, the national office of the Boys and Girls Clubs and Fort Bend County contributed labor to complete the renovation.

“Major League Baseball has been an official sponsor of Boys and Girls Club for over 20 years. Our goal is to build a Boys and Girls Club in each of the Major League Baseball cities,” said Tom Brasuell, vice president of community affairs for Major League Baseball.

Average daily attendance at the Stafford club ranges from 165 to 185, with much of that occurring between 4-7 p.m. Stafford MSD school buses will drop off children after school, and the club has two buses that pickup youngsters from four elementary and middle schools. Programs at the club include sports, arts and humanities, game times, and homework. The club also offers math and reading programs.

“The Astros Foundation is a long-time supporter of the Boys and Girls in Houston. In addition, we have a program to renovate baseball fields around the area. We partner with the City of Houston and corporate sponsors to go in and renovate the field and we maintain the fields on an ongoing basis,” said Marian Harper, vice president of the Astros Foundation.

Work on the club began while there was still water in the building.

“We brought in about 15 people from our other clubs to work with the local club people to repair the damage,” said Frank Sanchez, national vice president for sports, entertainment and alumni development of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. “Everyone worked 24 hours per day to get the work done.”

The club is in a Fort Bend County-owned building, and county employees were able to get to work on the club as soon as roads to the club were open. The county would like to avoid future floods.

“It is incumbent upon us to find ways to prevent future events like Harvey,” County Commissioner – Precinct 2, Grady Prestage said. “We have to study this issue holistically. It’s not just this local area, but it’s the entire county, and areas outside the county that affect the county. What happens upstream on the Brazos River affects us. We need to analyze this event and see what we can do to avoid flooding damage like this in the future.”

“Hurricane Harvey had a dramatic impact on Stafford. We had zero degrees of separation here. If you weren’t impacted, a co-worker or a family member was affected by the storm. We want to thank Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros Foundation for helping us get the damage repaired so we can continue to provide a fun and safe environment for you to come to everyday,” said Kevin Hattery, president and chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston-Stafford. “We have 14 clubs in the Houston area, and the Stafford club was the one most devastated by Harvey. Not only was the building damaged, but we lost all of the contents that were in the rooms due to water damage and mold.”

One of those club workers impacted by the storm was Salazar, the newly appointed director of the club, who began his new job a week earlier than planned.

“I had planned to start after Labor Day, but I actually started working on Monday, Aug. 28, while Harvey was still here,” Salazar said.

Salazar, his wife, and four children, ages 15, 11, 11, and 6 months live in Thompsons, a town of approximately 250 people. The town sits on the banks of Smithers Lake, and the Brazos River is only two miles away on two sides of the town.

“The town of Thompsons became Thompsons Lake very quickly,” Salazar said. “Almost every house in Thompsons was flooded, including ours. I had a double flood event to manage.”

The Salazar family is currently living in a hotel room. That can be a bit small with a teenager, two pre-teens and a baby.

“We hope to be able to move back to our house by Christmas Day,” Salazar said. “That would be the best present we could get.”

The Stafford Boys and Girls Club is open until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 p.m. on Fridays. The cost is $5 per child for a school year.