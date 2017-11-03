Astros earn World Series history

By Joe Southern

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in the seventh game of the World Series to win the first championship in the team’s 56-year history.

The Astros lost Game 1 to the Dodgers 3-1 but came back in L.A. for an improbable 7-6 victory in Game 2. In Houston, the Astros took Game 3 5-3 but fell in Game 4 6-2. The Astros came out on top of a major slugfest 13-12 in 10 innings in Game 5. Back in Los Angeles, the Dodgers tied the series with a 3-1 victory over Houston. The Astros came back, getting five runs in the first two innings and then held on for a 5-1 victory and the chance to dance in Dodger Stadium.

George Springer, who tied a World Series record with five home runs, was named MVP. Carlos Correa capped off the memorable night by proposing to his girlfriend during a live TV interview. The City of Houston is planning a parade at 2 p.m. Friday.

The win by the Astros also apparently broke the infamous Sports Illustrated cover jinx. Three years ago in 2014, the sports magazine predicted the Astros would be the 2017 World Series champions.