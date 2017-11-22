Appraisal district to re-appraise damaged homes

Property owners affected by Hurricane Harvey may be eligible to have their homes re-appraised by the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District.

Some taxing units have authorized a reappraisal of property damaged during Hurricane Harvey. That action by the entities requires the district to reappraise the affected properties upon notification.

It is imperative for the district to receive assistance in identifying all damaged properties. In order for the district to thoroughly identify which properties suffered damage, residents should submit evidence via the website at http://www.fbcad.org/Forms-Submissions/Disaster-Reappraisal, by mail or in person at 2801 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, TX 77471.

Evidence may include any of the following: photos of damage, insurance estimates, contractor estimates, FEMA documents, receipts for repairs due to disaster damage and/or for properties that flooded. Also, please include the amount (feet, inches, etc.) of water that caused any damage. This information will be used to assist the district in determining the damage to the property.

Once the damage assessment is completed, the district will send a Natural Disaster Notice of Appraised Value to all property owners that were affected. The reappraisal notice will highlight the Aug, 28, 2017, and the Jan. 1, 2017, values. The first portion of the value will be based on the Jan. 1 certified value, which totals 240 days or 65 percent. The second portion of the taxes will be based on the Aug. 28 disaster value, which will be for a total of 125 days or 35 percent. Both values will be added together for the adjusted appraised value. Property owners will have 30 days to protest the natural disaster value.

Affected property owners will still receive a regular tax bill from the taxing entities. Once the reappraisal damage assessment is complete, the entities that authorized the reappraisal will receive a supplement record from the district. The entities will then process the district supplement, and will send a supplemental tax bill for the damaged property. This will only be for the entities that have authorized the reappraisal.

It is important that the district is informed of any changes, temporary or otherwise. Those with a change of address should immediately notify the district in writing via email at info@fbcad.org, by mail or in person.