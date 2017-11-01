Abbotts honor winners of Governor’s Volunteer Awards

First lady Cecilia Abbott, honorary chair of the 2017 Governor’s Volunteer Awards, and Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a reception at the Governor’s Mansion recently honoring the 11 winners of this year’s awards, including the Fort Bend Education Foundation.

In their 34th year, the awards – presented in conjunction with the OneStar Foundation – honor individuals and organizations in Texas that have gone above and beyond to enrich the lives of those in their communities and throughout Texas through volunteerism and service.

“Greg and I are delighted to have the opportunity to honor the extraordinary service of these eleven individuals and organizations,” the first lady said. “I truly believe that we are each called to service, and during times like these, it is our duty to answer that call – whether it’s helping with Hurricane Harvey rebuilding efforts, or helping with the continuing needs of your communities, like this year’s Governor’s Volunteer Award winners. Because nothing is more powerful than Texans helping Texans.”

“The response from our fellow Texans during Hurricane Harvey has been amazing, but the truth is, Texans respond every single day,” the governor said. “Cecilia and I are proud to continue the legacy of honoring those who set forward and volunteer. What makes Texas truly great is the spirit that lies within all of you.”

The Fort Bend Education Foundation won the Partners in Education Award.

In 1992, Fort Bend County business and community leaders came together to form the Fort Bend Education Foundation (FBEF). FBEF’s mission is to “inspire and equip all students to pursue futures beyond what they can imagine.” Throughout its 25-year history, FBEF has provided support to the 75 campuses that house the more than 74,500 students and approximately 5,000 teachers in Fort Bend ISD.

FBEF works collaboratively with the school district, and has given $32 million in grant funding to provide an exceptional learning experience, helping enhance educational outcomes by implementing programs that support teachers and equip students for a brighter future, while also utilizing the work of more than 800 volunteers.