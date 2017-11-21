A second open letter to Sugar Land

Dear Sugar Land (and Levee Improvement District 2),

With regard to my flooded home, I suppose that I must direct my anger at the City of Sugar Land, not LID2 (at least in theory). Why? Here’s what LID2 manager Mike Stone emailed to me: “Drainage in your neighborhood, streets, gutters, storm sewer, slab elevations etc are all the responsibility of the City, not the levee district. We have no control over the drainage in any neighborhood.” So, there it is. Those are his words exactly as he wrote them to me. I don’t doubt what he said.

Regardless of the stated responsibilities of City of Sugar Land vs LID2, it is LID2 that is hosting post-flood victim meetings and briefings (myself and my neighbors are confused, but OK, I guess). A neighbor gave me a written handout from a recent flood victims meeting (Nov. 8) which apparently blamed the duration and intensity of Harvey’s rains for creating the “unprecedented” situation that flooded our homes. Yes, we all agree that that’s the initial part of what happened to us here. It’s part of the story.

But, I’m sorry, it takes far less than a Harvey event to put water at my door in my neighborhood (near Settlers Way) and the City of Sugar Land knows that well. So, let’s just forget about Harvey for this discussion. As the City of Sugar Land knows, this home flooding event very nearly happened two years before Harvey (May 26, 2015). I reported it to Sugar Land, sent them graphic photos, never heard back from them (hello, is anybody home?). Water was up to my front door (2 a.m. in the morning) just one inch short of being in my house after an intermittent one-day event. I was freaked out. Sugar Land city engineers have told me recently that they were fully aware of that incident. It wasn’t even a hurricane or tropical storm. So, no need to mention Harvey as setting the bar for an event that can ruin our homes in this neighborhood. It could happen again next week in three or four hours (right Sugar Land?). Yes, I repeat, it takes far less than Harvey.

So, I ask the City of Sugar Land, are you up to this? Will you stay up nights and fix our problem in this neighborhood? Will you forget us? Somehow I feel less than assured of hard work from a local government. Again, LID2 said they did everything right and that no one should have flooded in that levee district (isn’t that right LID2?).

Signed: Not Feeling Good About This

Linden Hudson

Sugar Land